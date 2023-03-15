MALVERN — Dozens of Hot Spring County citizens filed out of an informational meeting Tuesday afternoon with more questions than answers related to what state officials are calling the Anthony Timberlands Inc. Malvern Pollution Incident.
Agency officials from the state Division of Environmental Quality, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture and Game & Fish Commission were on hand for the meeting, which more than 50 landowners and concerned citizens attended in a lecture hall at Arkansas State University Three Rivers.
Agency heads took turns explaining their role in responding to the aftermath of manufacturing fluids polluting several miles of two Ouachita River creek tributaries and a nearby wetlands.
ADEQ confirmed at the meeting that levels of copper and zinc that violate water quality standards were detected in the eight water samples taken between the sawmill and the river. Chromium and nickel were also detected but those levels were below water quality standards.
Rather than opening the meeting up to an open forum, citizens were given the option of filling out a comment card with questions from which the moderators would choose to answer. This didn’t appear to settle well with those who had questions, as several fired off questions anyway.
The Q&A session grew heated at moments.
Those in attendance took issue with the fact that ADEQ admitted those samples were obtained by a third-party contractor hired by Anthony Timberlands Inc.
“We (ADEQ) have taken some samples, but the samples we’re referring to … were taken by their contractors,” said Alan York, assistant director of ADEQ’s Office of Water Quality. Many in the crowd grumbled at this fact as one person fired back: “Isn’t that your job?”
