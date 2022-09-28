There’s a new splash of color in downtown Arkadelphia.
On the eastern side of the old Sav U Mor building, on Main Street, is a large mural whose centerpiece is a tribal style badger surrounded by flowers and butterflies. Searcy artist Jason White, founder of White’s Artworks, is responsible for this latest creation.
Using low-pressure spray paints, White began work on the mural first thing Friday morning ahead of the weekend’s Festival of the Arts. He worked throughout the festival as part of its live entertainment. About 20 hours into the project Monday morning, White was wrapping up the work and projected to finish by day’s end.
Funded mainly by Southern Bancorp and The Ross Foundation — with the rest of the funding from fees of festival vendors — White was given creative control over the Arkadelphia mural. “They told me to be creative,” said White, who’s been painting murals throughout Arkansas for seven years. The one request was to incorporate an Arkadelphia High School Badger into the mural. “I just kind of ran with that,” White said. “I wanted something different, not just a traditional school logo, so I just had a little fun with it.”
White’s rendition of a badger is far from the Arkadelphia High School logo so many are used to. This black-and-white badger is done in tribal style and — some residents have argued — looks even more vicious than the athletic program’s badger. The purplish hues surrounding it are also a creative liberty White took. “There’s all of this color and brightness that surrounds it,” he said.
White has painted murals in many other Arkansas towns. In the southern region, he was most recently tasked with mural design and creation in Fordyce, Warren, Dumas and McGehee. In McGehee, White incorporated all of that community’s elements into a piece that included rail, agriculture and local fixtures painted over a background of the cypress swamp that is Wiley A. McGehee Park.
