The Thatcher Lock and Dam on the Ouachita River in Union County has a leak in the seal of the hinge crest gate.
A statement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District said that has caused the pool elevation to fall below normal pool level, and is continuing to fall.
There is no danger to the integrity of the structure. But the leak will cause Thatcher’s pool to continue to fall until the pool reaches elevation 71 feet, which is the bottom elevation of the gate. Thatcher’s pool is falling between 0.25 feet and 0.35 feet each day. If this rate continues, Thatcher’s pool will fall as low as 72.5 feet by the end of October and reach 71 feet near the first weekend in November.
The statement said USACE members are working to understand the issue and fix it as soon as possible. Once the gate seal is exposed, USACE will perform inspections on the gate and determine what is necessary for a permanent fix. If possible, repairs will be made immediately, and the pool will be raised back to normal pool elevations.
The public is encouraged to contact local authorities and management officials for updates about conditions in their area and should be cautious while boating upstream of the structure. Underwater debris, such as trees, pipes and stumps, could become exposed as the pool level falls and become a boating hazard.
