A group of students from Hudgens Martial Arts from Magnolia competed in the East Texas Shootout tournament on Saturday, March 5.
This was the first tournament in which the school has competed since 2019.
Instructors Ashleigh and Evan Bridges took six students to the event and all six of the HMA student’s brought home metals.
Assistant Instructor Evan Bridges - 3rd place in points sparring
Bryce Bailey- 1st in points sparring and 2nd in patterns
Joseph Cannon - 1st in one steps, 2nd in patterns
Ian Fordham - 1st in one steps
Sloane Waller - 1st in one steps
Braxton Revell - 2nd in one steps and 3rd in patterns