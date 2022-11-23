Mark Dodd Knight, 70, of Magnolia passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home.
Mark was born on September 7, 1952 in Magnolia, Arkansas to the late Dodd and Gloria Jean (Nipper) Knight. He was an industrial mechanic for Arkla Gas Hamilton Plant and a truck driver for Miller Transportation. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fly fishing and squirrel hunting.
Mark is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen Dolores Knight of Magnolia; daughter, Pennie Renee Shackelford of Magnolia; son, Aric (Jennifer) Knight of Magnolia; grandchildren, Agatha Knight, Ashley Taylor and fiancé Antonio of Magnolia, T.J. Taylor and fiancé Charlie Murphy of Shongaloo, Louisiana; great-grandchildren, Anna Cochran and Ava Cochran of Magnolia, and Trevor Murphy of Shongaloo.
A visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Macedonia Cemetery with Bro. Joe Owens officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Macedonia Cemetery Fund, 762 Hwy 160, Magnolia, AR 71753.