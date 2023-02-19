Southern Arkansas women returned to the W.T. Watson Center for their third of three home games of the week Saturday and they sure didn't disappoint.
The Muleriders dealt the Oklahoma Baptist Bison their largest loss of the season, a 36-point casualty, 87-51.
Four Muleriders recorded double digit scoring figures including birthday girl Addy Tremie who recorded 14 points with four threes, matching a season high. Freshman Kylie Minter and senior Jessica Jones each recorded five threes with Jones leading all scoring with 17 points and Minter posting 15 herself.
Freshman Sisi Reese wrapped up double digit scoring efforts for the Muleriders, recording 10 points on five baskets at an 83.3% clip. Seven Muleriders combined for 20 threes to represent the Muleriders' fifth game this season with 20 or more threes. Southern Arkansas shot at their best three-point clip of February (42.6%) and recorded a shot 46.5% from the field. SAU recorded a season-low six turnovers while forcing 23. The bench was active for Muleriders today, combining for 52 points while the OBU bench produced just 12.
Southern Arkansas began play with an electric first quarter where they outscored OBU 31-11. The Muleriders made 12 field goals at a 60% clip, recording seven threes. SAU held the Bison to a 33.3% shooting clip and allowed just a single three. The Muleriders forced eight turnovers while not turning the ball over themselves for the entire ten minutes of play. Both Minter and Tremie saw six points from threes while Linzy and Jones chipped in five points each.
OBU started scoring in the Saturday afternoon matchup with two consecutive baskets that included a three to gain an early five point lead. Mychala Linzy posted the first points for the Muleriders, making a jumper that represented just her 18th basket from inside three this season. Minter made up for the five-point lead the Bison had regained with a three before freshman Marlee Bright fed Sisi Reese a perfect pass that resulted in a layup that tied the game for the first and only time in the 40 minutes of play in Magnolia. Less than ten seconds later, the freshman stole the ball from the Bison, took it to the rim and snagged SAU a lead they would hold onto for the remainder of play. Jones added to the lead with back-to-back baskets that included a three and a layup off her own steal. Minter sunk her second three of the quarter to extend the Mulerider to double digits, but SAU wasn't done just yet.
The Muleriders continued to hold the Bison scoreless while they extended their own scoring streak to 21 points with the addition of threes from Warren and Tremie. OBU made their first basket in almost six minutes, but their layup was mixed by another Addy Tremie three that represented the Muleriders third consecutive basket from beyond the arc. Southern Arkansas would extend their lead to twenty points as Morris made a layup and Linzy hit her first third of the game with just a minute to play.
Southern Arkansas held the Bison to 11 points in the second quarter once again while scoring 20 of their own. Six of SAU's seven baskets came in the form of a three with the scoring effort led by Minter who sunk three in the span of a minute and a half.
Both teams remained scoreless through the first two minutes of the second quarter until Tremie notched her third three of the game. OBU matched the effort and responded with a three of their own and just trailed the Muleriders' five points in the first four minutes with their own four. Jones began a 12-2 Mulerider run with a three before Minter sunk consecutive threes. The freshman snagged the rebound from a missed Mulerider three and turned it into her fourth basket of the game from behind the arc. Minter made her yet another three after an OBU layup to gain the Muleriders a massive 31-point lead. Southern Arkansas entered the half with the same lead after Linzy and OBU's Savanna finished out respective team scoring in the half with threes.
OBU recorded their best shooting clip of the game in the third quarter, seeing five baskets on nine attempts. Southern Arkansas sunk eight baskets on 18 attempts with four going for three points and recorded 20+ points for the third consecutive quarter while holding OBU to 13 points.
The rival teams matched efforts equally in the first four minutes, sinking three baskets each to see six points. OBU had threatened to pull ahead, but Sisi Reese forced a turnover at mid-court and broke away to sink the third Mulerider basket. Jones single-handedly allowed the Muleriders to pull away, sinking back-to-back-to-back threes during a personal 9-0 run that allowed an SAU lead of 38 points. Tremie sunk the fourth SAU three of the quarter after a 6-2 OBU run. The final two minutes saw just an OBU free throw to allow a 71-35 Mulerider advantage leading into the final quarter of play inside the W.T. Watson Center.
The fourth quarter saw the Muleriders held below 20 points for the first and only time during the Saturday afternoon action, matching OBU's 16 points. Freshman Riley Stanford led scoring efforts with six points from two threes.
OBU began the final quarter with four baskets in the first three and a half minutes while holding Southern Arkansas scoreless. Morris sunk the first SAU basket since 2:13 left in the third quarter to bring an end to the Muleriders almost seven-minute scoreless streak. Brown and Tremie sunk back-to-back jump shots to record the Muleriders' first consecutive baskets against the feisty Oklahoma Baptist defense. The teams matched efforts once again before SAU went on a 10-2 run to finish the game that included a three from sophomore Chloe Wilbanks and back-to-back threes from Stanford.
The Muleriders will return to the W.T. Watson Center next Thursday, February 23 for Senior Night and the squads last home game of the season.