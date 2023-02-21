There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-17-26-38-54, Powerball 15, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in North Carolina.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $100 million ($51.3 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-33-38-57-70, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $104 million ($53.1 million cash).