Todd Marshall has been named the new director of Communications, Marketing, and Development in the TEXarkana Independent School District.
Marshall will lead the communications team, coordinate TISD marketing efforts, and provide school district support for the Texarkana Public Schools Foundation.
Marshall currently serves as TISD’s director of CTE and STEM Education. In 2021, he was inducted into the Southern Arkansas University Educational Leadership Hall of Fame.
Marshall holds bachelor of science in education and master of education in administration degrees from Southern Arkansas University.
He began his career as a teacher, coach and Student Services specialist at Texas High School from 2006-2010. He transitioned into the role of assistant principal at Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School from 2010-2015.
