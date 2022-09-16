Southern Arkansas junior setter Morgan Schuster placed her name atop the program chart for all-time career assists with her second of an 11-assist effort, but Southern Arkansas hit a snag against Ouachita on Thursday night in Great American Conference action.
The Muleriders were defeated in straight sets as the Tigers picked up their first league win of the season with set decisions of 25-15, 25-9 and 25-14.
The Muleriders (2-11, 1-2 GAC) struggled on the attack posting negative hit clips in sets two and three. SAU totaled just 19 kills for the match. Ouachita benefited from 10 service aces and attacked at a team rate just south of .40
The two squads went toe-to-toe through the opening half of the first set before the host began to build an advantage that it would carry into the next two sets. The Muleriders trailed just 15-13 in set one, but managed to score only 11 of the match's next 46 points which carried OUA into set three with a 2-0 lead.
Sophomores Landry Rogers and Anna Crittenden each delivered four kills and Kayte Delong followed with three. SAU had six block assists and of the team's 26 digs, Schuster led with seven.
Eleven of the 17 assists came from the set of Schuster who eclipsed former record holder Taylor Reaume career record of 2,424 assists set across two seasons totaling 245 sets from 2014 to 2015.
Schuster currently has 2,433 assists in 265 career sets played.
Southern Arkansas travels to Searcy on Tuesday, September 20 for a 6 p.m. first serve with GAC-leading Harding.