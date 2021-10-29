Madelyn Jones has been named the first director of employer relations for the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
Robert Ellis, who previously worked as the employer relations coordinator for the Career Development Center, has been promoted to the career counselor role in the same college.
Both are Southern Arkansas University graduates.
Jones will serve as the contact for local and regional companies hoping to recruit and hire U of A students from the college, the university's third largest, with more than 5,400 students. Many of the college's programs incorporate hands-on learning. Majors include nursing, teaching, exercise science, athletic training, occupational therapy, counseling, public health and communication disorders.
A $556,906 grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation made it possible for the U of A Career Development Center to add the new position. The grant also allowed Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences to add to its career education and recruitment efforts.
Jones will coordinate employer recruiting on campus and schedule employer speakers. She will also facilitate career events and industry tours and provide training for employers, faculty and students to increase awareness of employment opportunities.
"I am thrilled to now expand my reach to engage employers, industry partners and the Northwest Arkansas community," Jones said. "I am excited to connect employers to COEHP students and help graduates be successful and confident in their professional journey."
Jones graduated from Southern Arkansas University with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a minor in social work in 2014. In December 2016, she earned a master's degree in student affairs and college counseling from SAU. Then, she started her career as an academic adviser and recruiter at SAU before moving to Fayetteville to work as an adviser in Health, Human Performance and Recreation in March 2017.
Jones began working as a career counselor in the College of Education and Health Professions in 2018, providing students with assistance through career exploration, career development and transitioning to their professional careers.
Ellis is a Magnolia native. He holds a master of arts in English from the University of Arkansas, and both a bachelor of arts in English and an associate of arts from SAU.
Ellis is a Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC), having completed the extensive certification program of the Professional Association of Resume Writers & Career Coaches.
Ellis is in his fifth year of service at the University of Arkansas and has previously served as an instructor of English, lecturer, and employer relations coordinator. He is currently serving his second term on the Arkansas Association of Colleges and Employers Board of Directors as president-elect and will lead the organization as President beginning in July 2022.
"As a career counselor, I help students develop the core competencies they will need to manage their careers from internship to retirement successfully," he said. "This includes everything from reviewing resumes and cover letters to mock interviews and building a consistent professional brand."
Ellis said he's particularly excited to serve College of Education and Health Professions students.
"There are many career paths available in the college, and we're seeing high demand for our graduates," he said. "With placement rates already strong, my hope is to guide students into more desirable positions and higher salaries through targeted, comprehensive career counseling services."
Ellis and Jones will work together to assist the college's students and connect them with employers.
"There has never been a more exciting time for career services in COEHP, as this is the first time that we will have both a director of employer relations working to build relationships with employers, along with a dedicated career counselor to help students maximize the new opportunities these relationships will bring," Ellis said.
Businesses are invited to email Jones at smj041@uark.edu or call 479-575-8636. Students seeking career advice can email Ellis at rce002@uark.edu or call 479- 575-2933.