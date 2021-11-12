Playing in their final match of the season, the Southern Arkansas University volleyball team fell 3-0 (24-26, 16-25, 26-28) to Henderson State University on Senior Night.
SAU finishes the year with a 5-21 (1-15 GAC) record.
Abby Bermudez, a senior middle hitter from Kaufman, TX, was honored for her contribution to the team. Coach Lindsey Parks has no juniors and will train up six remaining sophomores and 10 freshmen.
The Muleriders collected more digs (49), kills (42), and assists (38) than the Reddies.
Despite falling behind early 7-2 in the first set, the Muleriders showed fight as they were able to slowly claw their way back and tie the match at 20 apiece. The Muleriders were able to jump up to a two-point lead at 24-22, but then allowed HSU to go on a 4-0 run to close out the set.
Set two saw SAU jump out to a quick 4-1 lead, however the Reddies responded with a 4-0 run to tie the game at five. HSU would then use several large runs to take the second set.
The third set saw the Muleriders continue to battle as they were down 10-5 early. HSU would continue to stay in front of SAU, but the Muleriders were able to come back and tie the game at 24, before seeing HSU pull out the 28-26 set win to take the match.
Victoria White led the Muleriders with a game high 15 kills, followed by Landry Rogers who collected eight. Lone senior Abby Bermudez finished with six kills in her final collegiate match, to go along with one block and two assists. Bermudez also notched a .385 attack percentage.
Morgan Schuster recorded a double-double for SAU as she collected a game high 29 assists to go along with a game high 14 digs. Samantha Still totaled nine digs while Bailey Kirk finished with eight.
The GAC volleyball coaches pre-season poll forecast that SAU would finish last among the 12 teams in the league, and that prophecy was fulfilled. The final regular season standings.
Team Conference Overall
Oklahoma Baptist 14-2 21-3
Arkansas Tech 13-3 19-7
Southwestern Oklahoma 12-3 18-7
Harding 12-4 16-8
East Central 11-5 15-13
Henderson State 10-6 21-8
Northwestern Oklahoma 5-10 10-19
Southern Nazarene 5-11 11-15
Southeastern Oklahoma 5-11 8-18
Ouachita Baptist 4-12 9-20
Arkansas-Monticello 3-13 9-20
Southern Arkansas 1-15 5-21