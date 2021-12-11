Two women died early Saturday when their vehicle struck the rear of a tractor-trailer parked at the Social Hill rest area on Interstate 30 south of Malvern.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Angenatte Dixon, 32, of Gulfport, MS, was driving a 2013 Hyundai east and approached the rest area exit at the 93-mile marker.
A 2022 model Freightliner was parked at the rest area, facing east.
Dixon apparently lost control of the car, causing it to spin counter-clockwise and collide with the rear of the truck. This caused the car to start a clockwise rotation and leave the parking area into a grassy pedestrian area. The car overturned and ejected a passenger before landing upright and coming to a rest, facing west.
Killed were Dixon and her passenger, Bryanna Collie, 22, of Fort Worth, TX.
The operator of the truck was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The weather was cloudy and the road was wet when the wreck happened about 1:04 a.m.
Trooper Kevin M. Hrabal investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.