Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.