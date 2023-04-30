Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

16-53-54-57-65, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $60 million ($32.3 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

18-38-53-62-64, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $52 million ($27.7 million cash).

