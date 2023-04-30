There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
16-53-54-57-65, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $60 million ($32.3 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
18-38-53-62-64, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $52 million ($27.7 million cash).