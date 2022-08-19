The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees approved the design schematic, method of finance and construction project budget for a proposed new 94,802-square foot student union and recreation center at ATU in Russellville during a recent meeting.
“Arkansas Tech University has boldly envisioned a new recreation center and student union building and a unifying plaza at the crossroads of campus,” wrote Laury Fiorello, ATU vice president for administration and finance, in a memorandum presented to trustees. “This site is a central location slated to be a hub of student life and a landmark building for the university. Here lies the opportunity to create a memorable place on campus for student wellness, belonging, collaboration, gathering and enjoying the outdoors.”
The new facility will be constructed on the parcel of land currently occupied by the W.O. Young Building, which will be demolished beginning in September.
ATU’s student union and recreation center will include space for a campus living room/lounge, individual and group fitness activities, two basketball courts, outdoor recreation, a café, events at multiple scales, student organizations, food service, a convenience store/spirit shop, a multi-activity court and multi-purpose meeting rooms.
Miller Boskus Lack of Fayetteville was selected by ATU trustees as the lead architecture firm in the development of plans for the student union and recreation center in 2019. Personnel from the Dallas location of SmithGroup have assisted in planning the facility.
“The design team and representatives from Arkansas Tech University have worked together to develop the program,” wrote Fiorello in the memorandum. “Through a series of three campus visits, the design team engaged students, staff and campus leadership in a triple track programming process that identified space needs, tested those needs with room layout guide plates and analyzed the project site. These efforts culminated with a perfect diagram workshop strategizing how the program spaces should relate to one another and visually capturing the ideal operational flow.”
The cost of constructing the facility is estimated at $49.3 million. Trustees voted on Thursday to transfer $15.6 million in unrestricted reserves to support the project. The balance of the cost is scheduled to be accounted for through the sale of revenue bonds, which will go before the ATU Board of Trustees for its consideration in October.
Fiorello wrote in her memorandum that goals of the project include providing a “safe and accessible walking experience for students from all directions around and through the site, a positive first impression of the campus from the east gateway between Brown Hall and Rothwell Hall and an iconic place that accommodates a variety of student life events.”
The schedule calls for construction to begin in August 2023 and continue through December 2024. Substantial completion of the project is scheduled for early 2025 with an estimated grand opening date of between June and August 2025.
CLICK HERE to see a video of the proposed building.