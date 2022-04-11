NACOGDOCHES, TX – The Southern Arkansas track and field teams competed in the Stephen F. Austin University Carl Knight Invitational/Multi this weekend.
The Muleriders had a great showing in the three-day event as they had to compete against several DI opponents and broke a school record in the process.
The Muleriders were highlighted by Kamrin Hooks who broke the school record in the 200m dash after clocking a 24.84. The Shreveport, La., native broke a 32-year old record of 24.99 that was set by Tammie Smith in 1990.
Rebecca Miner and Josie Burke competed in the multi portion of the meet on Thursday and Friday morning and the two fought for what they got after both posted impressive performances. Miner surpassed her previous point total of 3219 from the Harding Multi, as she recorded a total of 3252. Burke had a total of 2195 points in the events. Burke had a notable showing in the shot put with a throw of 10.48m earning her the seventh best performance out of fourteen competitors.
The rest of head coach Tim Servis' Mulerider squad traveled down to SFA to join up for the invitational half of the event which got under way on Friday afternoon.
Throwing Events (Men)
Getting things going for the men was Kris Shumaker once again in the javelin throw. Shumaker placed fifth out of 12 with his throw of 49.93m. In the shot put, Darius Trimble and Ja'Kamron Zackery both placed top ten out of twenty throwers. Trimble had a toss of 13.90m earning him the ninth best spot, while Zackery followed at 10th with a heave of 13.70m.
Carson Nichols and Zackery each entered into the top ten of the hammer throw. Zackery placed fourth out of sixteen after he threw for a whopping 47.84m and earned a new personal record in the process. Nichols broke into the top ten at nine with his throw of 43.29m. Four of the men came in the top ten of the discus throw with a new personal record for Nichols. Zackery, Nichols, Trimble, and Nick Gonzalez all finished top ten in discus. Zackery had a throw of 46.41m putting him at fifth out of fifteen. Nichols came at seventh with a new PR throw of 41.02m.
Jumping Events (Men)
Dariusz Patterson and Derrick Onyeador both placed top ten in the long jump and quite impressively too. Both of the jumpers recorded new PRs after Patterson came in at fifth with a leap of 6.99m and Onyeador hopped in at sixth with his jump of 6.84m. Patterson repeated his actions in long jump going into triple jump with a new PR and the top five spot. Dariusz came in fourth after he PR'd for 14.23m. Following right behind Patterson in fifth was Chauncey Blake and his distance of 13.00m. Onyeador tied at third for high jump after he jumped for a height of 1.83m.
Running Events (Men)
The running events saw plenty of remarkable presentations of speed, but the one standing out above all might have to be Robert Kraus running the second fastest time in school history and fastest time of the year in the GAC. Kraus tied for third place in the 5000 with a time of 14:44.50. Hector Hernandaez ran for a new PR of 4:07.76 in the 1500m and tied at tenth out of 32 runners. Jaime Quinones finished at eight in the 3000m steeplechase with his new PR time of 10:01.20.
Travon Johnson tied at seventh in the 100m dash with his time of 10.68, only .01 behind his personal record. Placing at tenth in the same event was La'Dainian Hendrix with his new PR time of 10.72. T. Johnson finished at fourth in the 200m after recording a new PR of 21.56. Javis Williams placed seventh out of 25 in the 400m dash while posting his new PR time of 49.90. Logan Rickey set a personal record in the 800m when he finished at fifteenth with a 1:59.21. Brandon Sofi established a new PR in the 110m hurdles at 15.35, earning him the sixth place. Connor Westhoven and Sid Hampton both finished top ten in the 400m hurdles where Westhoven came in at sixth with his time of 58.33 and Hampton came in at eighth with his time of 58.41.
The 4x100 relay team consisting of Christian Mosley, William Vickery, La'Dainian Hendrix, and Travon Johnson finished in third place with their group time of 41.24. The 4x400 team which consisted of Javis Williams, Sid Hampton, Dorian Pressley, and La'Dainian Hendrix finished with a time of 3:29.27.
Throwing Events (Women)
Kailyn Thomas finished at 11th out of 23 throwers in shot put with her new PR of 12.13m. Allyson Sellers placed 13th out of 20 in the javelin throw when she threw for 29.27m, only .11m short of her PR. Kailyn Thomas set a new personal record in the hammer throw with her distance of 45.04m earning her sixth out of 17. Irieyanna Wilson also set a new PR in hammer after she placed eighth with a 40.16m off her second throw. Kailyn Thomas once again set another PR during the meet when she threw for 40.23m in the discus throw, earning her seventh place.
Jumping Events (Women)
Devlin Rivera placed fifth with her distance of 11.25m. Not far away from Rivera's spot was Issah Traylor at eighth and her distance of 11.00m. Alexis Matlock tied for fourth in the high jump after she hinged over the bar set at 1.60m on her sixth attempt.
Running Events (Women)
Bronwyn Buchanen set a new PR in the 1500m after crossing the finishing line with a time of 5:06.64. Logan Warren and Alyzah McGlasson take the top two spots in that order in the 3000m steeplechase. Warren set herself a new personal record in the race at 12:00.37 while McGlasson finished in second with a time of 12:07.86. Dakota Cassidy and Catherine Benavidez both set new personal records in the 5000m with Cassidy's 19:11.45 and Benavidaz' 20:22.95.
Sa'Moriya Walker and Hooks both placed in the top ten of the 100m dash and both set new personal records in the race. Walker finished at eighth with a time of 12.27 while Hooks came in at ninth with a time of 12.30. Both Katelynn Hogg and Amayia Taylor set new PRs in the 100m dash as well. Hogg set her's at 12.43 and Taylor set her new record at 12.51. Hooks would also finish sixth in the 200m after she recorded a new personal record of 24.84 and absolutely demolished her previous record. Alexis Martin and Aja Wells both placed in the top ten of the 400m dash with Martin's time of 1:04.02 and Wells' time of 1:05.42. Rozlyne Manor recorded a new PR when she took off in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:04.82 earning her the fourth best time.
The 4x100 team that consisted of Amayia Taylor, Sa'Moriya Walker, Katelynn Hogg, and Kamrin Hooks placed fifth with their recorded time of 47.53.
The 4x400 team which consisted of Kamrin Hooks, Rozlyne Manor, Katelynn Hogg, and Kaliyah Thompson finished in third with their combined time of 4:03.65.
The Muleriders Track and Field Team capped off a successful three days at work while in Nacogdoches and they will be right back in town in six days for the SFA Earl Milner Invitational.