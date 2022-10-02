The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado welcomes local artists Kelly Campbell and Julia Slaughter and their exhibition "Stolen Moments" to the Lobby Gallery through November 1.
There will be an artist's reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, October 6.
Much of Campbell’s work has been inspired by travel. Lucky enough to have had a father who had a desire to “see the country,” Kelly lived a fairly well-traveled life. Born in Rankin, TX, she also lived in Abbeville, LA before her family moved to Norphlet when she was six. Slaughter, on the other hand, grew up in the northwest. There, she enjoyed year-round outdoor sports. From an early age, she loved art projects and drawing. In grade school she won an award for a watercolor painting of a mountain lion resting in a tree. The painting was stolen from the venue, and because of that soul-crushing incident, she vowed to paint only for the award of fun and pleasure.
Campbell retired from education after 24 years of teaching at Union (before consolidation) and two years teaching at Strong/Huttig. Following that, she spent one year working as executive assistant at Robinson Real Estate and then spent 13 years at SAAC. Her work has been exhibited five times at SAAC - four times alone and once with her dear friend Julia Slaughter. Additionally, she has been accepted for the SAAC Juried Competition six times, most recently in 2022 when she received an honorable mention for her photograph “Po’boys for Lunch.” Her photos have also received second and third place awards in SAAC's "Viewfinder" competition.
Slaughter followed her high school sweetheart Chuck to college where she enrolled as an art major and studied metalsmithing, pottery, and figure drawing. After graduation, realizing he'd probably never get the chance to meet, let alone "woo," either Stevie Nicks or Olivia Newton-John, Chuck and Julia married. Five children kept them busy for years, and when the parenting duties dwindled they decided to find a common activity. They picked up paintbrushes. Chuck started work on the exterior of the house, Julia on paper and canvas. Both considered themselves self-taught in this field.
Both Campbell and Slaughter have recently experienced major, life-changing events which inspired the work in this exhibition. Campbell retired from SAAC in 2021, "Most of this work was completed in the six months immediately prior to and the six months immediately following my retirement in June, 2021. The excitement and uncertainty of this sea of change informed my choice of media and subject matter -- both of which are a great departure from my previous work. Some of these pieces are connected to me by heartstrings -- all are reflections of my state of mind."
Slaughter lost her husband of 41 years in 2021, "Children and grands called him Bear. Friends called him Chuck. To me, he was always Boyfriend. Relentless in his pride and encouragement of my art, he insisted I keep painting, especially during his brave four-year battle with cancer. So I did. Stolen moments found between infusions, transfusions, injections, cancer hotels and hospice apartments resulted in this group of paintings. For the love of Bear."