Three men have been charged with the September 20 drive-by shooting at a house on Ellen Street in Magnolia.
According to an affidavit filed by investigator Sgt. Jason Campbell, occupants of a house in the 900 block of Ellen Street reported hearing gunshots at about 10:25 p.m.
Arriving officers found nine 9mm shell casings in the street. The rear window of a Mercury car parked at the house had been shattered. Several bullet holes were found at the front of the house and penetrated the house and into walls. At least two bullets went through the living room, where one of the children was located during the shooting. One bullet went through a television and into the ceiling. Another struck a couch. Two or three bullets went through the front bedroom where one of the occupants was sleeping. Some bullets penetrated to a room at the rear of the house.
One witness identified a truck involved in the shooting as belonging to Gemauria “Glo” Burton, 21, 256 Columbia 160, Waldo. A patrolman later spotted the suspect vehicle and officers made a felony traffic stop at the intersection of Bessie and Jeannette Street.
The affidavit said four bullet casings similar to those used in the Ellen Street shooting were found in plain sight in the bed of the truck. Officers also recovered a ski mask and a live round in the vehicle.
Detained were Burton, Kendarrian D. Martin, 17, 418 E. Simmons, Waldo, and Jermario Easter, 14, 404 N. College, Waldo.
They are charged with committing a terroristic act and endangering the welfare of a minor, both of which are felonies. Martin is also charged with possession of less than four ounces of marijuana.