Steve Carrington, 68, of Magnolia, Arkansas passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home.
Steve was born on April 28, 1954 in Dallas to the late Paul Butler and Diane Ruth (Haedge) Carrington. Steve began his career in real estate in 1981 with Eiler Realty. In 1984, he opened his own real estate business, Carrington Realty.
Steve was a member of the Central Baptist Church, where he was active in the Mem’s Sunday school class. He also played on the CBC softball league. He was a former member of the Magnolia Rotary Club and a huge supporter of Magnolia Specialized Services. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an active family man and father, who coached every sport in which his son, Hunter, was involved.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Carrington; paternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. H.K. Carrington; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Haedge; and mother and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Lovell.
Steve is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sara Carrington; son, Hunter Carrington and wife Brittney and their daughter, Everlee Rose Carrington of Hot Springs; sister, Angela Carrington and husband Dennis Burke of Dallas; brother-in-law, David Smith of Magnolia; nephews, Bryan Smith and wife Cassidy of Magnolia, Jason Carrington and his daughters, Hope and Grace; and great-nephew and niece, Beau and Sophie Smith.
The family offers special thanks to his caregivers, Mary Ann Green, Debbie Sears, Sashia Easter, Drew Moore and Kindred Hospice.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Central Baptist Church with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Mike Seabaugh and Bro. Steve Ford officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Coby McDonald, Justin Muller, Bryan Smith, David Alexander, Terry Martin, Jeff Jester, Gary Martin, Rodney Martin,and Blake Speights. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Spence, Donnie Tatom, David Smith, Paul Best, Glen Sheets, T.E. “Bubba” Smith, Chris Weiser, Johnny Alexander and Ricky Murphy.
Memorial donations may be made to the Central Baptist Church, 207 West Union, Magnolia, AR 71753 or Magnolia Specialized Services, P.O. Box 595, Magnolia, AR 71754.