ALVA, OK – Southern Arkansas ran up a combined 31 runs and 36 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State on Friday.
SAU took Game 1 9-4 and then exploded for 22 runs in Game 2 to take the series from NWOSU and move to 35-14 (26-6 GAC) on the season. The two teams will close out the series at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Muleriders had a trio of players finish with 6 RBI on the day as Tiare Lee led the squad with seven hits and six RBI, followed by Mariah Hamilton who finished with two home runs, five hits and six RBI. Madison Miller also had two home runs, as she finished with four hits and six RBI. Alyssa Miller finished with five hits in the sweep.
Game 1
Southern Arkansas 9, Northwestern Oklahoma 4
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
Game 1 saw SAU jump out to an early 6-0 lead as it posted two runs in each of the first three innings. M. Miller collected her first of six RBI on the day in the top of the first inning as she doubled into right field to score Jade Miller who reached on an error. Jaxynn Dyson hit a single and then came around to score on a passed ball to put SAU up 2-0. Lee got her big afternoon started in the top of the second as she homered to score her and Hamilton, which would be her first of seven hits and six RBI on the day.
The Muleriders picked up two more runs in the third as Taylor Murphy picked up an RBI on a groundout that scored Alese Casper, followed by Gracie King coming around to score on a Mariah Hamilton single to take a 6-0 lead.
After a scoreless fourth inning, SAU put up two more runs in the top of the fifth inning as A. Miller singled to left to score King. Lee pushed the lead to 8-0 as she singled down the right field line to score Ava Dunn. NWOSU was able to push across one run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning, followed by three more in the sixth to make it 8-4. King was the final run of the game after reaching on a single and coming around to score on a Hamilton sac fly.
Lee led SAU with three hits and three RBI. A. Miller and King both collected two hits, while Hamilton finished with two RBI. King led the team with three runs. Sydney Ward picked up her 16th win of the season as she went 5.2 innings and allowed four hits on four runs. Ward struck out seven Rangers in the win. Baylie Thornhill pitched the final 1.1 inning and allowed no runs on four hits.
Game 2
Southern Arkansas 22, Northwestern Oklahoma 5
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The second game of the DH saw SAU explode for a season high 22 runs and 24 hits as they took down the Rangers 22-5. The Muleriders posted two runs in the first, two in the second, six in the third, and then exploded for 12 in the fourth inning. NWOSU had one big inning as it posted five runs in the third inning.
Eight Muleriders had two or more hits in the game, while five had three or more RBI. Lee and Hamilton both had four hits in the game with Hamilton having two home runs. Hamilton collected four RBI while lee finished with three. M. Miller finished with three hits, two of which left the yard and five RBI. J. Miller posted four hits and three RBI, while A. Miller finished with three hits and one RBI. Dyson, Casper, and Murphy all had two hits apiece, while Dyson also finished with two RBI.
Kiana Pogroszewski got the start in the circle and went 2.1 innings as she gave up five hits and five runs. Thornhill picked up the win after coming on in relief and tossing 1.2 innings. She allowed one hit while striking out three batters. Macie Welch came on to pitch the final frame and struck out one while allowing no hits.