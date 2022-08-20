The states of Oklahoma and Arkansas will cooperate to position the region as a national hub for advanced mobility.
The AM industry includes drones, electric and autonomous vehicles, battery manufacturing, and transportation and logistics solutions.
In collaboration with Tulsa Innovation Labs and Runway Group, the states will create new research and testing space, support local AM startups, attract new companies, and convene industry corporations to test and scale new technologies.
The effort will also use academic and research partners, such as Southern Arkansas University Tech, Oklahoma State University-Tulsa Helmerich Research Center, University of Oklahoma's National Weather Center and Advanced Radar Center, University of Arkansas, University of Tulsa and military installations Fort Sill and Tinker Air Force Base in the development of sensors, propulsion technology, hydrogen and battery technologies.
Governors Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas signed a Memorandum of Understanding to initiate the partnership. Highlights include:
Partnering with Tulsa Innovation Labs to establish a "Launch Pad" at the Helmerich Research Center at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa to market and establish home-grown advanced mobility technologies, a complement to the recent "smart mobility" planning grant given to the University of Arkansas.
Building collaborative programming across the region's urban-rural geographic assets such as FISTA Innovation Park in Lawton, Thaden Fieldhouse in Arkansas, and a 110 Nautical-Mile Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) corridor for testing and research currently under development in the Tulsa Region for unmanned aerial vehicles.
Convening industry leaders such as Walmart, QuikTrip, and J.B. Hunt to pilot emerging technologies.
Tapping institutions such Tulsa Community College, NWA Community College and Holberton School Tulsa to create accessible workforce development opportunities and a diverse AM talent pool across the region.
Coordinating efforts across existing AM-focused economic development efforts, including Oklahoma Aerospace, Autonomous Systems and Defense Council and the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility.
"Oklahoma has a legacy of leadership in aerospace, and I am thrilled with the innovation we are seeing in research and development in autonomous systems and advanced air mobility. I am proud of the work being done by our Aerospace and Autonomous Systems Council, our universities, corporations, and entrepreneurs around our great state in advanced mobility technologies. This partnership gives us the momentum we need for this region to lead the nation into the future of mobility," said Governor Stitt.
The governors believe that the states have unique urban-rural airspace, legacy aerospace, logistics and retail industries, robust manufacturing workforces, and top-tier university research and military assets, to position the region as a national leader in AM.
The industry could lead to new careers in software engineering, cybersecurity analytics, drone piloting, vehicle maintenance, and mechanical and industrial engineers.
“I have seen enough of space-age mobility and technology in Arkansas to know that drones and autonomous vehicles are no longer the stuff of science fiction," Hutchinson said. "Arkansas is rich with business and technology entrepreneurs who are fearless in their pursuit of the future. This partnership will accelerate the work on advanced mobility and further enhance our region's reputation as a leader in technological innovation."
The governors believe the region is building AM momentum. Electric vehicle company Canoo, for example, has established a presence in both Northwest Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma, and recently announced an agreement to provide 4,500 vehicles to Walmart. In South Arkansas, Standard Lithium is actively producing pure battery grade lithium carbonate, further positioning the region as a future leader in the vital element to support the rapid transition to EVs.