Four educators were named Thursday as 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year semi-finalists.
They were chosen from among 13 regional finalists, all of whom were honored during a luncheon at the Governor’s Mansion.
The finalists:
Amber Leaton. Social Studies, Grades 11 & 12 Bryant High School. Bryant Public Schools, Dawson Education Service Cooperative.
Stephanie Long, Third Grade, Walter Turnbow Elementary School, Springdale Public Schools, Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Capri Salaam Social Studies, Grades 7 & 8, North Little Rock Middle School 7th/8th Grade Campus, North Little Rock School District, Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative.
Elouise Shorter, Math, Grades 9-12, Dollarway High School, Pine Bluff School District, Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative.
Sarah Story, the Magnolia School District Teacher of the Year, was one of the 13 regional finalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year. Story is a special education teacher of a self-contained classroom at East Side Elementary School.
"Each of these four educators represent the best of the best in the teaching profession this past school year," said Johnnie Key, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education. "I am excited to announce them as state semi-finalists, and one of them will ultimately represent Arkansas in the National Teacher of the Year competition. Any one of these four would serve as an excellent ambassador for Arkansas and for all educators around the state."