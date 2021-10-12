It’s been a busy, successful summer for three minority-owned cleaning businesses in Arkansas that received assistance from the Arkansas Procurement and Technical Assistance Center while pursuing government contracts.
These clients, aided by PTAC Counselor Tim Hicks, won several state contracts. Best Janitorial now has a contract with the Division of Building Authority for cleaning their buildings. A. Moore Services also received a contract for cleaning buildings from the Department of Arkansas Heritage.
The only woman-owned commercial laundry service in Arkansas, Little Rock Laundry, recently contracted with Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs to provide linen service for their patients.
Staff at the Arkansas Procurement and Technical Assistance Center assist with state and federal government contracting. Hicks assisted his contract recipient clients in the following ways: reviewing bid packets, communications with the state, understanding the payment process, and issues that arose during the bidding and award process.
“I can’t sing Tim’s praises enough. He has been nothing but helpful," said Julian Bester with Best Janitorial.
Antonio Moore of A. Moore Services said PTAC services have been invaluable to the growth of his business.
"If it were not for Tim and his assistance, I would still be a small business providing janitorial service to only a few clients," Moore said.
Kay Peoples of Little Rock Laundry said PTAC helped her from start to finish.
"He answered all of my concerns and helped me work through any of my concerns,” Peoples said about her experience with Hicks.