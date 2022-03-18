Magnolia High School ninth grade students recently competed in their local Science Fair.
Students competed in five individual categories and one team category. A first, second, and third place award was given in each classification. The individual science categories were Medicine and Health Sciences, Physical Science, Biology, Earth/Environmental, and Math/Engineering.
The team of Morgan Middleton and Savannah McDonald won the team division and were named Overall Winner for the entire science fair. Their project was named, "Shock the Rust Away."
These students are now eligible to compete in the Regional Science Fair to be held on the campus of Southern Arkansas University on Friday, April 1.
Individual category awards went to:
Medicine and Health Sciences
1st -- Race to Relief, Tate Stephens
2nd -- How Dirty Is Your Mask, Grant Wiggins
3rd -- EKG vs. Optical, Makaila Stagner
Physical Science
1st -- Casein Plastic, Chalondria Larry
2nd -- Stain Go Away, Addison Boyd
3rd -- Does it Change, Addyson Faulk
Biology
1st -- Gram Staining and Antibiotics, Kadence Ellis
2nd -- Spray vs. Wipes, Olivia Langford
3rd -- Does Quantity Affect Satisfaction, Rayleigh Herron
Earth/Environmental
1st -- Dissolved O2 and Aquatic Life, Reed Kirkpatrick
2nd -- A Dirty Look at Expanding Soybean Production in Southwest Arkansas, Conner Waters
3rd - Which Water Works Best? Collin Hampton
Math/Engineering
1st -- Durability of Different Kinds of Pipe in Extreme Temperature, Range White
2nd -- Record Breaking Temperature, Joseph Lewis
3rd – Levee, Blake Green
Team
1st -- Shock the Rust Away, Morgan Middleton and Savannah McDonald
2nd -- Moldy Menu, Jayden Young and Sophie Ellington
3rd -- Levels of Enzyme Development, Ashlynn Ray and Allison Mann
Overall Winner
