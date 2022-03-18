Magnolia High School ninth grade students recently competed in their local Science Fair.

Students competed in five individual categories and one team category. A first, second, and third place award was given in each classification. The individual science categories were Medicine and Health Sciences, Physical Science, Biology, Earth/Environmental, and Math/Engineering.

The team of Morgan Middleton and Savannah McDonald won the team division and were named Overall Winner for the entire science fair. Their project was named, "Shock the Rust Away."

These students are now eligible to compete in the Regional Science Fair to be held on the campus of Southern Arkansas University on Friday, April 1.

Individual category awards went to:

Medicine and Health Sciences

1st -- Race to Relief, Tate Stephens

2nd -- How Dirty Is Your Mask, Grant Wiggins

3rd -- EKG vs. Optical, Makaila Stagner

Physical Science

1st -- Casein Plastic, Chalondria Larry

2nd -- Stain Go Away, Addison Boyd

3rd -- Does it Change, Addyson Faulk

Biology

1st -- Gram Staining and Antibiotics, Kadence Ellis

2nd -- Spray vs. Wipes, Olivia Langford

3rd -- Does Quantity Affect Satisfaction, Rayleigh Herron

Earth/Environmental

1st -- Dissolved O2 and Aquatic Life, Reed Kirkpatrick

2nd -- A Dirty Look at Expanding Soybean Production in Southwest Arkansas, Conner Waters

3rd - Which Water Works Best? Collin Hampton

Math/Engineering

1st -- Durability of Different Kinds of Pipe in Extreme Temperature, Range White

2nd -- Record Breaking Temperature, Joseph Lewis

3rd – Levee, Blake Green

Team

1st -- Shock the Rust Away, Morgan Middleton and Savannah McDonald

2nd -- Moldy Menu, Jayden Young and Sophie Ellington

3rd -- Levels of Enzyme Development, Ashlynn Ray and Allison Mann

Overall Winner

Shock the Rust Away, Morgan Middleton and Savannah McDonald

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you