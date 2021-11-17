A building that once housed a grocery store in downtown Arkadelphia is now set to become a police station after a unanimous decision from the voting members present at Tuesday’s City Board meeting.
The property in question is 801 N. Main St., which for years has sat vacant after Sav U Mor closed its doors. In a 5-0 vote, the city can now purchase that building for $350,000 and, once building costs are at a level administration is happy with, another $1.2 million will be spent to remodel it for the Arkadelphia Police Department.
The decision to relocate the police department is in line with a combination of the 911 service presently shared between APD and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency calls made from a landline within the city limits are channeled to a dispatcher at APD, while mobile calls land at the sheriff’s office. In the near future, a centralized dispatch station will be able to funnel all emergency calls to a team of dispatchers in one location.
City Manager Gary Brinkley told board members he had considered several options to help streamline the process of moving the 911 service, and decided the best option would be to sell the current police station, located at 514 Clay St., to the county and purchase/remodel the vacant building at 801 Main St.
The $350,000 figure settled on, he said, was not an appraisal but a market evaluation, and that during negotiations the seller settled for $14,000 less than the asking price. But it will take some time before the Sav U Mor building will be the place where law enforcement officers interrogate suspects and file police reports.
