Five people died Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision in northeast Arkansas.
The wreck happened about 6:20 p.m. on Arkansas 18 in Monette (Craighead County), east of Jonesboro.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jacob Lee, 19, of Manila was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu east on the inner lane of the four-lane highway, which is divided by a continuous turn lane.
While negotiating a right-hand curve, Lee’s car crossed the center line and traveled through the turn lane, entering the eastbound lane. It collided with a westbound 2019 Dodge Caravan, driven by David Davis, 58, of Blytheville.
Both drivers died, as did Lee’s passenger, Daniel Spray, 40, of Rector and two of Davis’ passengers, Thomas Wallace, 83, of Blytheville and John Shipley, 72, of Steele, MO.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Tanner Middlecoff investigated the wreck.