Each month at Central Elementary School, teachers choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom. The Central Students of the Month for December are:
Third Grade
A'Kiree Smith, Justice Cooper, Porcelain Jeter, Zaden Clark, Aalayah Cole-McMorris, Khloe Neason, Addison Talley, Sawyer Dye, Charlotte Hebert.
Fourth Grade
Kamry Rather, Carter Martin, Nolan Riggins, Jakya McKinney, Royalty Henry, Tate Venable, Kaylynn Sands, Jamarco Willingham, Jana Elamami.
Fifth Grade
Jaxzon Force, Drake Almand, Ruby Coppersmith, Cameron Savoy, Emma Watson, Addie Hughes, Kara Sledge, Lawson Willis, Kynadee Brewer.