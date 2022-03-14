Keri Hamilton, an English Language Arts teacher at Magnolia High School, recently added the Master Professional Educator designation to her Professional Licensure.
Hamilton had become a National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT) through her work during the 2018-19 school year. National Board Certification is the most respected professional certification available in education and provides numerous benefits to teachers, students and schools.
It was designed to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide.
To earn the Master Professional Educator designation, Hamiltoni had to submit an application through the Arkansas Educator Licensure System. Requirements of the application include providing evidence of a minimum of three years licensed teaching experience, verification of being rated effective or highly effective on her most recent summative evaluation, and verification of completion of a Master Professional designation pathway, which would include National Board Certification.