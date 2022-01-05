Preliminary architectural drawings of a K-4 elementary campus were unveiled Tuesday at a public hearing of the Arkadelphia School District’s six-year master plan.
Clayton Vaden of Lewis Architecture Engineers, Inc., is the lead architect on the district’s campus projects. The new elementary school campus will sit at the present location of Peake Elementary School on Pine Street. The Safe Room and Pre-K building (the Peake Rosenwald School building) will remain intact, but the rest of the campus will be razed to make room for the new campus.
Vaden said the upcoming widening of Pine Street was taken into consideration when drawing up plans for the new campus. What sets the preliminary blueprints apart from the present facility is the shape — considering security, playground areas, drop-off lanes for both buses and parents and parking in the available space, the firm is going with a square layout. “We’re trying to maximize as much free open area as we can as we start to shape this building,” Vaden said.
The proposed campus drawings include a one-story K-1 wing on the western side, along School Street; a two-story wing for students in grades 2-4 on the northern side, along Pine Street; a media center, gymnasium and cafeteria on the east wing, along North 16th Street; and a central courtyard for a playground to be used by the younger students. Older students would take recess on a football-field-sized area between the school and Caddo Street.
