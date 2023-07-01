Caddo Valley Mayor Joe Jackson revealed his choice for police chief in a Friday afternoon interview with arkadelphian.com. His choice, Roy Bethell, will start work next week as the current chief, Aaron Collier, prepares to leave the job on July 13 for a position with Arkansas Highway Police.
Bethell was in the news recently when Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson announced that he had removed Bethell from his assignment on the Group 6 Drug Task Force and reassigned him to a jailer/bailiff position at the Clark County Detention Center. Bethell, a former Group 6 Narcotics agent, was demoted due to an off-duty accident in a rural area outside Fayetteville.
Questioned about his choice of Bethell to be CVPD chief despite the recent incident, Jackson detailed how he made the decision, saying his first step was to ask Chief Collier to pick his top three choices from the applications received.
According to the mayor, the present chief warned him that his top pick, Bethell, came with some “baggage,” which they discussed. The mayor said the discussion brought back an old adage he had adopted from his military days serving in Korea. “It takes three “attaboys” to make up for one “awe (expletive)” moment,” Jackson told The Arkadelphian. “Roy had an ‘awe (expletive) moment like we all do. When I interviewed him I made it clear that I expected those three ‘attaboys.’”
