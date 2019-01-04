An Arkansas State Trooper with Columbia County ties was seriously injured in a one-vehicle a… Read more
Saving money is a popular financial goal among magnoliareporter.com readers.
The Rotary Club of Magnolia held its annual White Elephant auction on Thursday. Rotarians contribute their least-favorite, redundant or unneeded Christmas gifts to the auction. We didn’t contribute any gifts as we liked everything we got for Christmas. But we did buy a few things we’re enjoy…
The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Not listed are people serving brief commitments or state …
An Ashley County man is being held on a $250,000 bond in connection with the death of Jesse Burton, 47.
A psychologist has found a man accused of trying to steal a commercial jet from TexARKana Regional Airport is competent to stand trial.
An Arkansas State Trooper with Columbia County ties was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident about 12:50 p.m. Thursday.
Many Columbia Countians are remembering the life of Emerson native and renowned Arkansas sports writer Jim Bailey.
Our current online poll asks readers about their plans to do one of six things involving money in 2019, ranging from saving more money to making home improvements, from buying a house to taking a special vacation. We’re disappointed to see that the option, “Start a new business,” trails the …
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2019. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
The Southern Arkansas University Band will expand its rehearsal room in 2019, and will also fill its own residence hall.
Teachers, administrators and staff of Magnolia High School will participate in an emergency lock-down drill beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, January 7.
ARKADELPHIA -- Ouachita Baptist University junior Richie Blosch was named this year’s winner of the W. Francis and Mary McBeth Wind and Percussion Concerto Competition on Dec. 7. He performed “Concerto for Marimba – I. Despedida” by Ney Rosauro.
Magnolia High School student Rhiannon Ronk was recently chosen as one of six students in the state to compete in the state level of the K-12 Culinary Connection Student Chef Showdown.
Frederick Weatherspoon of Magnolia was one of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Wind Ensemble student musicians who performed in the fall concert, "Under Cover of Night," at the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall.
Lafayette County Elementary School has selected Students of the Month for December 2018.
Central Elementary School teachers have chosen "Student of the Month" honorees in their homerooms for December 2018.
Ouachita Baptist University’s Hickingbotham School of Business hosted its 10th annual Business Plan Competition recently.
The Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative (SWAEC) recently hosted the awards ceremony for its Student Vlog Competition.
Students in Vivian Graham's art classes at East Side Elementary School recently designed potential Christmas cards to be used by the Magnolia School District.
Betty Faye Lewis, 76, of Magnolia died Monday, December 31, 2018 at the Hospice of Texarkana Inpatient Care Facility in TEXarkana.
Paula Yvette Flournoy died Saturday, December 22, 2018 in Shre…
Helen Stovall, 98, of Oakland, CA, formally of Magnolia, died …
Reuben Madison, 33, of Buckner died Sunday, December 30, 2018 …
Jana Oglesby Drake, 61, of Magnolia passed away on Monday, Dec…
Minor Thomas was born on August 10, 1923 to Ada Gulley and Edd…
Huey Long, 86, of Stephens passed away Monday, December 31, 20…
Robert Tribble, 74, of Magnolia passed away Monday, December 3…
EL DORADO -- The South Arkansas Arts Center makes an audition call for youth, grades 2-8, interested in trying out for "Annie, KIDS,” the upcoming Youth Community Theatre Production, sponsored by Kiwanis Club of El Dorado.
In South Arkansas, North Louisiana and East Texas, the public may now hear about Arkansas music – its roots, unsung pioneers and worldwide influence.
Relive your childhood memories with your friends and family this summer with the tale of a Big Foot-like creature, or as we colloquially know him, the Fouke Monster, in Charles B. Pierce’s “The Legend of Boggy Creek.”
The Magnolia Arts Center will present five performances of the musical, “The Day Before Christmas.”
Merrytime in Magnolia held a gingerbread house contest on Saturday.
Merrytime in Magnolia was held at the White Myrtle Event Center in the McAlester Building on Saturday.
Earning more money is an important goal of many magnoliareporter.com readers, but that choice and five others we offered were closely matched in responses during a recent online poll.
Weekly column written for members of the Arkansas Senate:
Weekly column written for members of the Arkansas House of Representatives:
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) will start its 2019 Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance program the week of January 7, and continue as long as funds are available.
La’Riya Le’Ann Love was born at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
HERMITAGE – Farmers can learn more about business opportunities in locally grown food during a “conversation event” at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 17 in Hermitage.
LifeShare Blood Center has the following community blood drives scheduled for January:
ALVA, OK – Southern Arkansas is off to its best 11-game start in NCAA Division II history with a 75-63 win Thursday against Northwestern Oklahoma.
ALVA, OK – Southern Arkansas women lost 92-56 on Thursday to a Northwest Oklahoma State team that shot 14-25 from behind the arc.
Southern Arkansas closed the book on the 2018 women’s basketball calendar on Monday, losing in overtime 81-79 to Mississippi College in Magnolia.
Logoly State Park near McNeil will host a “First Day Hike” from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday – New Year’s Day.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocked 7,451,885 fish to supplement waters and provide increased opportunity for anglers in 2018.
The Emerson Junior Lady Pirates won the Genoa Invitational Basketball Tournament on Saturday, December 15.